A 50-year-old Leesburg man was held on drug charges after a search warrant was served Tuesday at a Leesburg residence, Indiana State Police said today.
State police at Bremen said the warrant was served shortly after 9 a.m. at a residence on EMS Lane after a drug investigation that spanned several weeks.
State police said troopers discovered 123 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 75 grams of suspected marijuana, two firearms, pills, cocaine and items of drug paraphernalia.
They said John Heeter was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail in Warsaw, charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, felon in possession of a handgun and maintaining a common nuisance.