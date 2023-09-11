A rural Fremont man was held today on drug charges following the execution of two search warrants at Steuben County properties he owned, the county sheriff's department said.
In a statement, the sheriff's department said James Edward Amstutz, 50, was initially charged with two felony counts of Level 2 dealing methamphetamine, two felony counts of Level 4 dealing methamphetamine and two misdemeanors. He was being held in the county jail on $60,500 bond.
Just before 5:30 a.m. today, the department said, sheriff's detectives searched a residence in the 200 block of Snow Lake Lane 840, finding a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, several pieces of suspected drug paraphernalia and more than $70,000 in cash.
The department said a second property, a commercial building, was searched just before 6:30 a.m. in the 500 block of East Depot Street in Fremont. There, it said, the department found more suspected methamphetamine, more suspected drug paraphernalia and a firearm.
Amstutz was arrested without incident, the sheriff's department said.
It said the searches follow a several-weeks-long drug investigation, which is continuing.