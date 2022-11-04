Fort Wayne fire investigators are determining the cause of a house blaze that left one person hurt and forced nine others to flee this morning.
Crews arrived at 6:43 a.m. and found smoke coming from the front door at the single-story residence, 3621 Holton Ave. Nine adults escaped, but emergency responders had to rescue a 10th person from the rear of the home. The victim was taken to a hospital, but a condition was not provided.
Firefighters also removed six pets from the house. The blaze was under control in less than 20 minutes.