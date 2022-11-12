One person is recovering from injuries after being rescued from an apartment fire about midnight Friday.
Fort Wayne firefighters arrived at 641 Tennessee Ave. and found flames and smoke ravaging the second-floor residence. Crews saved the victim who was taken to a hospital by paramedics.
Officials did not provide the person's condition and no other occupants were inside.
Firefighters had the blaze under control in a half hour. No further information was provided and the fire remains under investigation.