A Michigan driver was seriously injured Saturday afternoon when his pickup truck collided with a LaGrange County sheriff's department vehicle, Indiana State Police said.
Police were called to the crash about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Indiana 120 and County Road 100 East, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.
State police said Deputy Zachary Anderson, 34, of Middlebury, was traveling east on the state highway with lights and siren activated responding to an unrelated call. It said a pickup truck traveling north on the county road, driven by Jamie Espinal-Albor, 33, of Sturgis, Michigan, is alleged to have failed to yield and pulled into the deputy's path.
Espinal-Albor was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with serious injuries. Anderson and his K-9 partner were not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.