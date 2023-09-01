One person was shot in the leg today while at Glenbrook Square, which marks the second shooting at the Fort Wayne mall in less than two months.
Police were called to Glenbrook Square on a report of a shooting about noon.
The shooting happened near the mall’s fountain, which is near JCPenney.
Officer Daniel Nerzig, city police spokesman, said about an hour later that the shooting victim was in stable condition.
A possible shooter has been identified but was not in custody as of 1:15 p.m., Nerzig said.
Glenbrook Square will be closed for the rest of the day, and Nerzig asked the public to stay away from the location.
Police were also called to Glenbrook Square after receiving several reports of a shooting on July 8. A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the leg.
Gregory Normil, 27, reportedly identified himself as the suspect to police the same day, but was arrested and charged about five days later. He was charged with battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness.