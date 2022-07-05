One man died, and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after police discovered they were shot on Fort Wayne’s south side Monday night.
Police were called at 8:46 p.m. to the 4700 block of South Calhoun Street, just north of Pettit Avenue. Officers found two men in the rear of a home. Both had been shot, said Anthony Krock, city police public information officer.
Officers rendered aid while awaiting the arrival of medics who took one of the men to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other man died at the scene, Krock said.
It was unclear who shot the men. City homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were processing the scene, and detectives went door to door trying to find witnesses and video surveillance. The Allen County coroner’s office will identify the victim and the cause and manner of death. If his death is determined to be a homicide, it would be the county’s 13th this year.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the P3 tip app. The shooting remains under investigation by Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County prosecutor’s office and the coroner’s office.