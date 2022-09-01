Adams crash

This motorcycle was involved in a crash at U.S. 224 and County Road 200 East that seriously injured an Adams County man Wednesday night, the county sheriff's department said.

 Courtesy Adams County sheriff's department

A 25-year-old Adams County resident was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night, the county sheriff's department said today.

Chance J. Sprunger was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

It said deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 224 and County Road 200 East shortly after 7:30 p.m., finding a motorcycle off the roadway and Sprunger, who had been ejected, receiving aid.

Evidence suggested Sprunger was traveling east on U.S. 224 and attempted to make a southbound turn onto County Road 200 East at a speed too fast to complete the maneuver,  the statement said. The motorcycle was subsequently laid down onto its left side and traveled through the intersection.

Sprunger was not wearing a helmet, the sheriff's department said.

Decatur police and firefighters and Adams County Emergency Medical Services assisted.