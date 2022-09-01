A 25-year-old Adams County resident was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night, the county sheriff's department said today.
Chance J. Sprunger was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
It said deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 224 and County Road 200 East shortly after 7:30 p.m., finding a motorcycle off the roadway and Sprunger, who had been ejected, receiving aid.
Evidence suggested Sprunger was traveling east on U.S. 224 and attempted to make a southbound turn onto County Road 200 East at a speed too fast to complete the maneuver, the statement said. The motorcycle was subsequently laid down onto its left side and traveled through the intersection.
Sprunger was not wearing a helmet, the sheriff's department said.
Decatur police and firefighters and Adams County Emergency Medical Services assisted.