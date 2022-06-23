Fort Wayne investigators are trying to determine the cause of a two-story house fire that left one person seriously injured early today.
Crews arrived at 408 W. Baker St. at 12:48 a.m. after receiving a call about a residential fire with people trapped inside. They found smoke coming from the second floor of the home and one adult passed out on the front porch, officials said.
Firefighters worked to revive the victim who was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
No other people were found inside the house and crews had the blaze under control by 1 a.m.