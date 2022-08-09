State police in Fort Wayne are investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent 10 children and two adults to the hospital Monday night.
Officers said a 65-year-old Hoagland man was eastbound on Hoagland Road about 7:15 p.m. when his Dodge Dakota pickup failed to yield to a Ford passenger van headed north on U.S. 27. The van slammed into the side of the truck at the intersection.
The crash's impact split the pickup in half, police said.
Emergency responders had to rescue several of the van's occupants and some of the youths – ages 6 months to 15 – suffered minor injuries in the crash that left the vehicles in a nearby ditch.
The van's driver, 41-year-old Holly Mohr of Auburn, and her children were wearing seatbelts, officers said.
Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.