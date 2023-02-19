A man who refused to leave his locked vehicle for almost 10 hours Sunday at a Milan Township intersection faces criminal charges in Allen County along with a parole warrant in Michigan, the sheriff's department said.
Allen County Sheriff's Department officers responded to Gar Creek Road and North Roussey Road about 3:40 a.m. on the report of a suspicious occupied vehicle at the intersection, a news release said.
The man provided his identification, and officers learned he was wanted on an active warrant. He refused orders to exit his vehicle, the release said, and he began making threatening statements. The Allen County SWAT and crisis negotiation teams were called to the scene after the man fired a gun out of the driver's side window, the release said.
The man, whose name was not released, peacefully surrendered nearly 10 hours later, officials said. The news release indicated he was taken to the Allen County lockup and was being held on a parole warrant from Michigan. He also faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.