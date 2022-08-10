A 10-year-old boy was one of two shooting victims whose deaths were ruled homicides Tuesday, and Fort Wayne police continue to investigate a suspicious third death.
Two people were arrested, and the Allen County coroner’s office’s rulings put the county at 17 homicides for 2022. Last year’s total was 49, which tied the previous homicide record of 2016.
The coroner’s office has not identified a cause of death for the third fatality, which involved a man found dead about 9:05 p.m. Monday in a residence in the 1200 block of Stophlet Street. Police have not reported any arrests in that death.
The 10-year-old was Ray Dee One of Fort Wayne. Medics pronounced him dead from a gunshot wound to the head in an apartment the 2100 block of Carterton Drive. Police found the boy after responding to report of a shooting there about 5:54 p.m. Monday, Fort Wayne police said.
Officers located and arrested another juvenile male at a different location. According to the police press release from Sgt. Jeremy Webb, “the juvenile is cooperating in the investigation and is preliminarily charged with reckless homicide.”
In the other homicide, Jaiyvian Rashad Hamilton, 23, of Fort Wayne, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting happened about 12:51 p.m. Monday.
After receiving a call “that a friend was shot” and other calls from people in the area who heard shots fired, police went to the 1400 block of Greene Street in the Villages of Hanna apartment complex. They found Hamilton inside suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, Webb said.
Police later arrested Michael Deshawn Glover, 19, on charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana, Webb said. Online court files show only preliminary charges of felony unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior felony within the last 15 years and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
However, a formal murder charge could come now that the corner’s report has ruled the death a homicide.
Police took Glover into custody about 4:41 p.m. after a traffic stop on a 2014 Buick LaCrosse at Hessen Cassel Road and Mono Gene Drive, about three miles south of the shooting.
Police saw the LaCrosse leave the 2500 block of Stardale Drive near the place Glover’s silver Impala, which was implicated in the homicide, was parked.
During the traffic stop, Fort Wayne Detective Geoff Norton saw the head of Glover in the passenger seat disappear and appear several times, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Officer Darrin Strayer. Officers saw lose marijuana on the driver’s floorboard, a burnt marijuana cigarette between the driver and passenger area and a Glock 19 Gen 5 9 mm handgun under the passenger seat.
The gun was reported stolen Aug. 3.
In the third death, police were called about a man being unresponsive on Stophlet. They found the man inside, and Fort Wayne firefighters pronounced him dead.
The Fort Wayne Police Department’s homicide and death scene technicians were involved in investigation, according to a press release from the department’s public information officer, Anthony Krock.
Police, the Allen County prosecutor’s office and coroner’s office continue to investigate all three deaths.