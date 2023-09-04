A 12-year-old boy died Monday after he was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a bicycle in Paulding, Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release.
The fatal crash happened about 1:55 p.m. Monday when Cynthia K. Switzer, 45, of Paulding “failed to keep an assured clear distance ahead,” the news release said. The 2017 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Switzer struck the bicyclist from behind.
Ross Erwin Myers, 12, of Paulding was thrown from the bicycle and was later pronounced dead at the scene at Paulding County Road 103 south of County Road 142.
The crash remained under investigation, as of Monday evening. State police were assisted by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department, Paulding Police Department, city emergency medical services and the county coroner.