A 14-year-old Fort Wayne boy has been identified as the victim of a Thursday afternoon shooting in the 4500 block of McMillen Park Drive, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Myo Min died from a gunshot wound of the torso, and his death is the seventh homicide in the county during 2023, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
Fort Wayne police were called about 4 p.m. Thursday on the report of a shooting, and first responders pronounced Min dead at the scene.
The shooting is under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the Allen County prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.