A 17-year-old boy was arrested after leading police on a brief chase in a stolen vehicle with two young girls and hitting another vehicle on the city's southeast side.
Fort Wayne police were called to investigate a stolen vehicle about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Hessen Cassel. Officers learned that two girls, ages 2 and 3, were in the vehicle when it was stolen, said Daniel Nerzig, city police spokesman.
With the help of the fire department and police department's air support unit, officers found the vehicle about 7 p.m. and tried to stop it, but the 17-year-old led police on a three-minute chase, Nerzig said.
The teen struck a vehicle and utility pole near Hessen Cassel and Wayne Trace, disabling the vehicle he was driving. He ran and was found minutes later by an officer and police dog, but the two young girls were not in the vehicle, Nerzig said.
The boy, who was not named because of his age, was taken into custody and treated for minor injuries suffered during the apprehension. He told officers where the two girls were, and both were found unharmed and returned to their parents, Nerzig said.
The occupants of the vehicle that was struck were not injured, but damage to the utility pole caused intermittent power outages in the area, police said.
It was unclear what charges the boy faces.