Two adults and five children escaped a mid-morning house fire Sunday on the city’s south side.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to 4405 Lillie St. about 10:45 a.m. Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the one-story home, according to a news release.
The fire, which caused heavy damage, was burning in a bedroom, the kitchen, living room and attic, the release said. The structure also sustained heavy smoke and moderate water damage.
Crews brought the blaze under control 12 minutes after arrival, the release said. No injuries were reported.
Although officials were working to determine the exact cause of the fire, they believe it started in a bedroom, the release said.
The American Red Cross was called in to help the family.
2 in Williams crash flown to Parkview The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash Saturday night that sent two drivers to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries, according to a news release.
Phillip Richmond, 26, of Montpelier, Ohio, was driving a 2010 Pontiac Vibe west on County Road H in Williams County about 7:15 p.m. Meanwhile, Bonnie Mills, 79, was driving a 2013 Nissan Sentra north on Ohio 49.
Richmond failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of County Road H and Ohio 49 and was struck by Mills, the release said. Both vehicles went off the west side of the road, law enforcement officials said.
Both drivers were taken by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital. Both were wearing a seat belt, according to the release.
Mills’ hometown was not included in the release.