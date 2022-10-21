Fort Wayne police Thursday evening arrested an adult and a juvenile in connection with a Fayette Drive shooting earlier in the day that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
The adult, Riley Irving, and the juvenile were arresteed about 6 p.m. and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, city police said in a statement..
Police have said officers were near the 1100 block of Fayette about 1:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots. They said neighbors began to phone emergency dispatchers about someone being shot outside in the area.
Police said they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics took the man to a hospital.