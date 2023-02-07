Two northeast Indiana men were charged today with murder in the 1975 death of North Webster teenager Laurel Jean Mitchell, whose body was found in the south branch of the Elkhart River in Noble County.
John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, and Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, were arrested Monday at their homes by the Indiana State Police and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
The arrests come 47 years and six months after Mitchell’s death on Aug. 6, 1975.
That day, Mitchell, 17, left work at the Epworth Forest church camp in Kosciusko County at about 10 p.m., police said in a statement. When she didn’t arrive at home, her parents reported her missing.
The next morning, at about 10:30 a.m., Mitchell’s body was found in the south branch of the Elkhart River, 17 miles northeast of North Webster at the Mallard Roost public access site.
The cause of her death was listed as drowning, and an autopsy showed signs Mitchell had fought for her life. According to historical police documents, she had been sexually assaulted and had bruises on her head and hand.
Law enforcement initially spent thousands of hours trying to solve the murder, a state police statement said, but the case went cold. Detectives, including Indiana State Police Captain Kevin Smith, continued to work on the case over the ensuing decades.
“This case is a culmination of a decades-long investigation, and science finally gave us the answers we needed,” Smith said in a statement. He thanked the state police laboratory division, the news media and citizens coming forward with information.
That science-based break came within the last few months, police said.
According to online court records, Bandy had been convicted of child sex crimes in two separate cases, in 2001 and 2016.
Bandy and Lehman, would have been 19 or 20 years old when the crime was committed, were charged with first degree murder and are being held without bond in the Noble County Jail. Their initial hearings are scheduled for Wednesday.
Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery said in a statement that while the arrest is important, it isn’t the end of the process.
“The investigation of this crime is still ongoing and the prosecution of these defendants has just begun,” Mowery said.