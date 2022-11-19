Two people were killed and two badly hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Huntington County this morning, the county coroner's office said.
A vehicle headed north on County Road 300 West about 8 a.m. failed to stop at the stop sign at Indiana 124, colliding with an eastbound semi at a right angle, the coroner's office said in a statement.
The semi spun and struck a guardrail, separating its tractor and trailer and spilling a load of grain, the statement said.
It said two of the four people in the first vehicle died at the scene. Two others were flown to Fort Wayne hospitals with life-threatening injuries. The semi's driver was not hurt.
Names of the victims are to be released after families are notified. The crash remains under investigation by the county sheriff's department and the coroner's office.