Police in Huntington County are investigating a head-on crash that left two people dead just before midnight Monday.
Officers said a motorist was east on County Road 900 North near 4924 East when the vehicle went into the westbound lane along the four-lane roadway.
Both drivers attempted to avoid the collision, but veered into the same lane. The crash's impact left the eastbound vehicle forced against a railroad overpass retaining wall and police said they found the second motorist's vehicle upside down.
Emergency responders had to extract the eastbound driver from the wreckage. Both motorists were pronounced dead at the scene by the Huntington County coroner.
No further information was provided.