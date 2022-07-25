Two Auburn residents died Monday morning in what Indiana State Police think could be a murder-suicide.
Police were called at 8:40 a.m. to a home of the 800 block of Griswold Court in Auburn to investigate a report of gunfire. As Auburn officers arrived, they saw a black passenger vehicle leaving.
The driver fled when police tried to pull the vehicle over. Indiana State Police officers and DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit that lasted more than six miles. Officers used a tire deflation device successfully, which slowed the vehicle.
Officers reported hearing shots in the vehicle before it came to a stop on DeKalb County Road 51 south of County Road 40.
A woman in the driver’s seat and a man in the backseat of the vehicle were found to be unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds, a news release said. Life-saving measures at the scene were unsuccessful, and the man and woman were pronounced dead.
State police will lead the criminal investigation, the news release said.
“Preliminarily, detectives believe this was a domestic-related situation that resulted in a murder/suicide,” the release said. “However, detectives are still gathering facts as to what took place at the Griswold Court residence prior to the vehicle pursuit, and the relationship between the two deceased.”
No more information was available Monday. The identities of the man and woman will be released after family members are notified.