Two people escaped, and Fort Wayne firefighters located and rescued a third person, from a South Calhoun Street apartment fire Sunday night that caused heavy fire damage to a second-floor apartment.
No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.
Firefighters were called about 10:45 p.m. to the 1800 block of South Calhoun, where a two-story building showed fire from an apartment on the second floor, the statement said. It said firefighters controlled the fire about 40 minutes after arrival.
Five other second-floor apartments received smoke damage, and a first-floor business had water damage, the statement said.
Fort Wayne police, the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, American Electric Power, Northern Indiana Public Service Co. and Neighborhood Code Enforcement assisted firefighters.