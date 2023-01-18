Two Fort Wayne men were arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges they were dealing counterfeit M30 pills that contained fentanyl, Fort Wayne police said today.
Jacob S. Hoffman, 23, was charged with six counts of dealing cocaine or other narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or other narcotic drug and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, city police said in a statement.
Daylon M. Rowe was charged with two counts of dealing cocaine or other narcotic drug, the statement said.
Police said they served a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Villa Park Court at 1:20 p.m. They said the warrant was obtained "after detectives conducted numerous hours of surveillance and purchased Fentanyl pills from both suspects."
Both suspects were stopped before the warrant was served, police said. During searches of the vehicles, police said they found $1,970 in cash, 234 counterfeit M30/Fentanyl pills and 2.9 grams of marijuana.
Inside the Villa Park Court residence, police said they found:
• About 5,500 counterfeit M30/Fentanyl pills;
• 14.7 grams of Acetaminophen/Oxycodone Hydrochloride;
• $19,057 in cash;
• Three 9-millimeter handguns, an AR-15, an AK rifle, a 9-millimeter pistol and a .22-caliber rifle; and
• 5.2 grams of marijuana.