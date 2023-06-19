The deaths of a man and a woman who were found in a Huntertown home remained under investigation Monday.
Police responded Sunday to the home in the 12000 block of Shearwater Run after someone reported people in need of medical assistance.
The pair had apparent injuries. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt. Adam Griffith with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that investigators don’t believe a threat continues to exist in the Huntertown community.
The county coroner’s office typically conducts autopsies and releases the identities of the deceased along with the cause and manner of death.