Two people were hospitalized after an SUV-semi crash in Adams County today, the county sheriff's department said.
Clayton J. Zootman, 18, and his passenger, Janae M. McConnehey, 18, of Bluffton were in stable condition at an area hospital, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
It said Zootman's SUV was headed east on Indiana 124 near County Road 400 West when it went left of center and collided with a westbound semi driven by Kevin D. Lehman of Geneva, who was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by the county sheriff's department. Adams County EMS, Preble firefighters and Berne police assisted.