Two people are recovering from injuries following a crash involving a semi and sport utility vehicle Thursday on Interstate 69 near the Airport Expressway/Lower Huntington Road exit.
Allen County Sheriff's Department investigators determined the SUV was northbound on I-69 when it hit the guardrail, then came to rest in the driving lane about 3:45 a.m. The northbound semi then struck the SUV, which went into a ditch and came to rest across Branstrator Road, which runs parallel to I-69.
The crash sparked a vehicle fire and a portion of the interstate was closed to traffic.
The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. The driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital in fair condition with minor injuries.