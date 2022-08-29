Two people received non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting incident early Saturday outside a southwest-side mall, Fort Wayne police said today.
The shooting occurred at 1:25 a.m. outside the common area of Westland Mall, in the 6100 block of West Jefferson Boulevard, city police said in a statement.
Police said two small groups of people exited the common area of the mall, and a physical altercation ensued.
During the altercation gunshots were fired and a woman not part of either group was struck, police said. The woman was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
The perpetrators fled, police said, but a short time later a man arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds related to the incident.
The shooting remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police and the Allen County prosecutor's office. Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the anonymous P3 tips app.