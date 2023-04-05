Two people were taken to area hospitals today following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 at Road 133 in Paulding County, Ohio, the county sheriff's office said.
It said Ronald O. Egler, 69, of Stryker, Ohio, was traveling north across the westbound lanes of U.S. 24 about noon when he pulled in front of a westbound vehicle driven by Seth S. Schwanz, 23, of Fort Wayne.
Egler was taken to Defiance Regional Hospital and Schwantz to Parkview Regional Medical Center, the sheriff's office said. Their conditions were not immediately available.