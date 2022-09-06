Two Fort Wayne residents were seriously hurt this morning in a one-vehicle crash in Adams County, the county sheriff's department said.
Deputies were called about 6:10 a.m. to the scene near U.S. 27 and County Road 300 West.
They said a car driven by Shaniya L. Price, 24, inadvertently turned off U.S. 27 at the county road, entered a sharp curve, ran off the roadway and struck a tree.
Price and her passenger, Garen Z. Miller, 28, were taken to an area hospital in stable condition, the sheriff's department said. It said neither was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation. Deputies were assisted by Decatur firefighters and Adams County Emergency Medical Services.