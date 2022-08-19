Two rural Fremont residents were seriously injured Thursday night in a motorcycle crash in Steuben County, the county sheriff's department said today.
Deputies were called to Indiana 120 near the Interstate 69 overpass just after 8:30 p.m. on a report of the crash, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
Investigators determined Benner L. Merrick, 45, was driving east on Indiana 120 from Indiana 127 when he lost control, possibly because of a tire malfunction.
The motorcycle went down on its side, causing Merrick and his passenger, Deann J. Bond, 35, to be thrown off, the statement said. It said neither were wearing helmets and both suffered head injuries.
Merrick and Bond were taken to a Fort Wayne-area hospital for treatment, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's department with the assistance of Indiana State Police. Fremont police and firefighters, Steuben County EMS and Indiana conservation officers assisted at the scene.