A man and a woman from Fort Wayne have died in separate city stabbings during the last 24 hours, the Allen County coroner's office said today, and city police said a suspect has been arrested in one of the cases.
At about 2:35 a.m. today, police were called to the 7900 block of Decatur Road, where emergency services workers arrived and found a stabbing victim who died at the scene. A second victim was taken to a hospital in non-life-threatening condition, police said.
Margaret Louise Surry, 34, died from stab wounds of the neck and torso, and her death is the 21st homicide in the county in 2022, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
Police said they subsequently arrested Floyd Bates Jr., 58, who was being held at the Allen County Jail on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder.
In the other case, at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Robert Lee Higginbotham III, 38, was stabbed in the 2200 block of Oliver Street, near Greene Street, police have said.
After being stabbed, Higginbotham was brought to Fire Station 1 at Main and Lafayette streets, then was taken to a local hospital, where death was announced shortly after arrival, the coroner's office said.
It said Higginbotham died from a stab wound of the torso, and his death is the 20th homicide in the county so far this year.
Both homicides remain under investigation by city police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.