A man was fighting for his life late Friday afternoon after his vehicle was struck head-on by a speeding vehicle that lost control on Covington Road, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release.
Police were called to the city’s west side about 5 p.m. on the report of a traffic accident. Officers responded to the 4600 block of Covington Road, just west of Aboite Animal Clinic, where they found two men who were injured in the collision.
One adult male was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition, and the other adult male was taken to a hospital in non-life-threatening condition, the release said.
The initial police investigation found the driver in non-life-threatening condition was traveling eastbound at high speed, lost control and crossed into the other lane, causing the collision.
FWPD crash investigators, with help from the air support unit, were processing the scene, taking measurements and collecting evidence to determine what happened.
Both drivers remain hospitalized, officials said.
Covington Road was closed for few hours Friday evening during the investigation, the release said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department FACT team and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.