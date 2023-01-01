Jan. 29: Maria Del Scorro Maldonado Ambriz, 39, was shot multiple times in her vehicle in the 5100 block of Standish Drive. No one has been arrested.
Feb. 19: Jordan Young Chin, 21, died Feb. 19 from injuries suffered in a shooting Nov. 7, 2021. She was shot multiple times that day and admitted to a hospital. She had been under a physician’s care since the shooting. Police believe they know who the killer is. But there is not enough evidence to pursue a case yet, officials said.
Feb. 26: Lashawndra Denise McDowell, 40, was shot to death in a home in the 2200 block of Oliver Street. No one has been arrested.
March 19: Ro Ze Ma, 24, was shot to death in an apartment on Chartwell Drive. Har San, 23, is charged with murder, dealing methamphetamine and dealing cocaine. A jury trial is set for Feb. 7.
April 6: Luke Matthew Borror, 21, was shot to death in a parking lot in the 3400 block of Paulding Road. Swar Hit, 16, of Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 27. Aung San Oo, then 16, is charged with murder, felony murder and felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. He is scheduled to stand trial March 21.
April 10: Terry Eugene Coleman, 48, was stabbed to death in a room at Travelers Inn. Kevin G. Harris, 33, is charged with murder.
April 14: William J. Kintzel, 63, was found shot to death in a wooded area near Birchwood and McCormick avenues. Anthony J. Lopez, 42, was sentenced to 91 years in prison for murder and using a gun to commit the crime. Michael Allen Barker, 42, is wanted on a warrant charging him with murder and felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
April 15: Riley Edward Enrietto, 23, was shot to death in the 7800 block of Eagle Trace Cove. No one has been arrested.
April 25: Teresa Raeann Pratt, 57, died after a person held her down by sitting on her in the 8900 block of Center Street, outside city limits. No one has been arrested.
April 28: Alize Chablis Wiley, 21, was shot multiple times in the 3300 block of Cheviot Drive. Police believe Kesaun Hunter, 20, shot her before killing himself.
May 1: Samia Ethel Hayes, 31, was driving a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle on South Clinton Street at East Jefferson Boulevard. She died at a hospital. Samuel L. Clemons is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death; reckless homicide, two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement.
May 29: Tyshawn Eaton, 20, died after being brought to a hospital by private conveyance. He had been shot near Rudisill Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue. No one has been arrested.
June 12: Dequavius Devonte Tyler, 27, died June 12 at a hospital. He had been shot multiple times in the 5000 block of Oliver Street. Isaac Martin is set to stand trial beginning March 28 on charges of murder, criminal recklessness and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime.
July 4: Calvin Jamere Keys, 27, was shot to death in the 4700 block of South Calhoun Street July 4. Quantae Jackson, 28, is charged with murder.
July 23: Thin Thin Khaing was shot multiple times by her husband, Than Zaw Oo, 42, who then killed himself July 19 in the 4000 block of Willshire Estates Drive.
Aug. 8: Ray Dee One, 10, was shot to death in the 2100 block of Carterton Drive. A juvenile who was playing with the gun with him, 14-year-old Maung Maung Lwin, was arrested and pleaded to reckless homicide in a Sept. 29 juvenile proceeding. Lwin has been put into juvenile detention.
Aug. 8: Jaiyvian Rashad Hamilton, 23, was shot to death in the 1400 block of Greene Street. Michael Deshawn Glover, 19, is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana. He is scheduled to stand trial Feb. 28.
Aug. 23: Lebrishia Hobbs, 16, was shot in the head July 6 in the 600 block of Picadilly Circle. Elaysha Underwood, 16, is charged with murder, using a gun to commit the crime and conspiracy to commit murder. She will stand trial Jan. 31.
Oct. 2: Yael Edu Esparza, 19, was shot to death while driving a vehicle in the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue. Austin Michael Moran, 16, will stand trial April 4 on charges of murder and using a gun to commit the crime.
Oct. 13: Robert Lee Higginbotham III, 38, was stabbed on Oliver Street before being brought to a fire station Oct. 13. Christina Habeggger is charged with murder and is set to stand trial Jan. 17.
Oct. 14: Margaret Louise Surry, 34, was stabbed to death in the 7900 block of Old Decatur Road. Floyd Bates Jr., 58, is charged with murder and will stand trial May 23.
Nov. 2: Fort Wayne police officer Andrew M. Fry shot and killed Wyatt Beckler, 18, in the 400 block of Poplar Street.
Nov. 27: Montraele Cornelius Turner, 44, was shot to death in the 1000 block of Rockhill Street. Kyree Warren, 18, is charged with murder and is set for trial May 9.
Nov. 29: Johnny Ray Yates Sr., 27, was shot to death in the 2900 block of Reed Street. He was found in the 2800 block of Monroe Street. Lonnel Tinker, 17, is charged with felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.