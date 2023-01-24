A 21-year-old faces attempted murder and criminal recklessness charges after a weekend shooting investigation, Fort Wayne police said today.
Dennis Williams Jr. was arrested without incident after officers with the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit and the Narcotics Division conducted a high-risk traffic felony stop at the intersection of North Anthony Boulevard and Saint Joe River Drive just after 6:20 p.m. Monday.
Williams was taken to the Allen County Jail on preliminary charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness and battery with a deadly weapon.
About 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Columbia Avenue where officers found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.
The victim, whose name was not included in the news release, was taken to the hospital and classified as being in non-life-threatening condition. Homicide detectives conducted an investigation and determined there was probable cause to arrest the shooter, identified as Williams.
The Aerial Support Unit and county prosecutor's office assisted with the investigation.