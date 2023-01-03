A 23-year-old Fort Wayne man was identified today as the individual involved in a fiery New Year's Day crash.
The Allen County Coroner's office said Keishon Edwards was the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash in the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive in Fort Wayne.
The crash occurred about 3 a.m. Sunday. Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene. Previous reports said he died in a burning vehicle.
The car Edwards was driving was traveling north on Westbrook when it hit an unoccupied, parked vehicle and caught fire, police said. Emergency workers found his body in the driver’s seat after they extinguished the fire.
The coroner said in a news release today that the cause of death and the manner of death are pending.
The accident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Prosecutor's office and the coroner.