The man killed in a single-vehicle crash near the Fox Lake public access site has been identified, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday.
Blayne Lee Marple, 23, of Angola died Aug. 2 after a fatal crash on Fox Lake Road.
Investigators said the car struck a utility pole before catching fire. Marple was found in the 2009 red Mazda RX8 just after midnight, after the fire was extinguished.
He died of blunt force trauma and thermal injuries, according to the news release. The manner of death was accidental, Coroner Rodney Snyder said.
Deputies’ initial investigation determined the 2009 red Mazda RX8 was traveling west on Fox Lake Road at what appeared to be high speed when it reached a curve just east of the public access site.
The car left the north side of the road, and the driver overcorrected back to the south, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department. The car then slid out of control before hitting the pole and catching fire.