Three men were arrested Wednesday on charges including murder relating to Fort Wayne’s first homicide of 2023 in which an 18-year-old woman was shot.
Police arrested Rapheal Brown, 23; Rashun Carter, 31; and Swanyea Taylor, 23. They each were charged with murder, felony attempted murder and felony criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
The Allen County coroner’s office identified the woman Wednesday as 18-year-old Jocelyn M. Bolf of Fort Wayne. The coroner’s office determined the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the death a homicide.
Court documents said one of the shots was to her head.
A man with Bolf was also shot and was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition Tuesday, according to Fort Wayne police.
Police did not identify the man or give updates on his condition in a Wednesday news release.
The three are being held without bail on the murder charges and had initial hearings Wednesday afternoon, according to online court records. Their next hearings are at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
No trial dates were set and no attorneys were listed for the men, according to online court records.
The shootings happened about 7 p.m. Tuesday near Simons Street and South Anthony Boulevard.
Two of the suspects were in a vehicle at the scene an hour before the shooting was reported, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Court documents identify Bolf as the mother of Taylor’s child and described the incident that preceded the shooting as “baby mama drama.”
A man at a nearby business in which Bolf and the man were told them that two men were outside looking for them.
The man at the business reported hearing gunfire about an hour later, some of which hit the business. When he looked outside, he saw a vehicle drive away.
Police said several buildings in the area were hit by bullets.
A witness told police that Brown was shooting while hanging out of the sunroof, and that Taylor and Carter were shooting while hanging out of the windows. Brown told police in an interview he had a rifle he described as an AR (referring to an AR-15 semiautomatic) and the other men had pistols.
When they saw the vehicle Bolf and the man were using, they parked behind a nearby business and shot into the vehicle. Bolf was in the passenger seat, and the man was in the driver’s seat.
Surveillance video from a nearby business shows a person with a rifle shooting into the front of the vehicle, and someone with a handgun shooting into the driver’s side. A third person with a handgun is seen covering his face.
After the shooting, Taylor communicated with people on social media, asking about the condition of his “baby mama,” the probable cause affidavit said. While they were at an apartment, the three defendants “starting freaking out” when they found out on media reports the woman died, court records said.
Police were able to track Taylor by a cellphone he was using, court records said.