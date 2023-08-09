Three people were critically injured today in a crash on Lincoln Highway East in New Haven.
First responders were called to a crash with someone pinned on the highway near Minnich Road. A passenger vehicle had collided with a semi, the New Haven Police Department said in a news release.
The vehicle was traveling north on Minnich Road before it pulled into the path of a semi that was going east on Lincoln Highway, the news release said.
The three occupants of the vehicle were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.
The semi driver was treated by medics at the scene.
New Haven police continue to investigate the crash, the news release said. The department was assisted by the East Central Fire and EMS District, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police.