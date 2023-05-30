Two adults and a child alerted by smoke detectors escaped a north-side house fire Monday night, Fort Wayne firefighters said. No one was injured.
Firefighters were called to a house in the 2000 block of Hidden River Drive about 9:40 p.m. and found a basement utility-room fire in the two-story split-level home, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.
The fire was controlled within about 10 minutes, the statement said.
The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, American Electric Power, Northern Indiana Public Service Co., Fort Wayne police and Neighborhood Code Enforcement assisted.