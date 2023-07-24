Two motorcyclists and a driver died in Huntington County crashes during the last week, the county coroner's office said today.
In a statement, the coroner's office said:
• In the first crash, about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Frank W. Anzinger, 84, of Huntington, stopped at the intersection of County Roads 300 West and 700 North, then proceeded into the intersection and collided with a pickup truck. Anzinger was removed from his car and taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he died Sunday. The pickup truck's driver was not hurt.
• In the second crash, shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, Steven K. Miller, 50, of Summitville, was driving a motorcycle south on Mount Etna Road when he failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway and was ejected onto a grassy median. Miller was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he later died.
• In the third crash, at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Dominick M. Gill, 26, of North Manchester, was driving a motorcycle west on Indiana 16 when he attempted to pass a westbound vehicle. He was in the eastbound lane when he collided with an eastbound vehicle, which attempted to avoid the collision. Gill was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene. The vehicle's driver was not hurt.
All the victims died accidentally from multiple blunt-force trauma, the coroner's office said. The Gill crash remains under investigation.