Three northern Indiana teenagers were found dead in a car on a Kosciusko County property, state police said Monday.
Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the property in the 10800 west block of County Road 900 North near Etna Green in west Kosciusko County, said Sgt. Ted Bohner, public information for the state police in Bremen.
Robert Bontrager, 18, of Rome City, in the driver's seat, and Karen Miller, 16, and Nathan Yoder, 16, both of Topeka, in the back seat, were found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, Bohner said.
Autopsies performed Monday at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne "point toward carbon monoxide poisoning but toxicology results are pending," he said
The deaths remain under investigation, Bohner said.