Three adults escaped injury Monday night after self-evacuating from a residential duplex where a fire started just after 8:45 p.m.
Firefighters arrived on the scene four minutes after the alarm and saw light smoke coming from an attached garage and roof of a small, one-story duplex at 1637 Tamera Garden Ave., a news release said. The occupants had already evacuated.
The fire was brought under control at 9:04 p.m., with most of the damage contained to the garage. Some smoke damage to the attached apartment was visible, along with minor water damage, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday night.