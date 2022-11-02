Four people have been charged, including three inmates, in the Oct. 22 death of a Huntington County Jail inmate, Indiana State Police said today.
Nicholas Parks, 42, of Bunker Hill was found unresponsive about 3 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the jail, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.
Police said three inmates have been charged:
- Michael Kelly Jr., 22 of Huntington, was charged with dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, aiding in dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, trafficking and dealing a narcotic drug.
- Jacob Lee Landon Johnson, 40, of Huntington, was charged with dealing a controlled substance resulting in death and aiding in dealing a controlled substance resulting in death.
- Nicholas Ryan Shepperd, 36, of Huntington, was charged with dealing a controlled substance resulting in death and aiding in dealing a controlled substance resulting in death.
Police said a search warrant was served at a Huntington residence, leading to the arrest of Duane Barnes, 41, of Huntington.
Barnes was taken to the county jail on charges of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, aiding in dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, possession of a narcotic drug with the intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in a narcotic drug and aiding in trafficking with an inmate.
The final autopsy report and toxicology results for Parks are pending, police said.