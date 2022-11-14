Four people escaped an accidental garage fire in the 1600 block of Lochinvar Drive this morning, Fort Wayne firefighters said.
Firefighters were called to the two-story home just after 8 a.m. and found smoke coming from the attached garage, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.
Crews went in the side garage door and extinguished the fire within minutes, the statement said. It said one person was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.
Fort Wayne police, Neighborhood Health Code, American Electric Power and the American Red Cross assisted.