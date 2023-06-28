Four people were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Geneva, the Adams County sheriff's department said today.
The sheriff's department said its preliminary investigation indicated Stacy Mowery of Decatur was traveling east on Covered Bridge Road, just west of County Road 000, shortly before 8 a.m. when her vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by Yvette Weiland of Geneva.
Weiland, Mowery and a passenger in Mowery's vehicle, Dylan Franks of Bluffton, were hospitalized in stable condition, the sheriff's department said. It said another passenger in Mowery's vehicle, Dakota Burrow of Bluffton, was in critical condition at a Fort Wayne hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's department and Indiana State Police. Geneva, Berne and Bluffton police, Geneva firefighters, and paramedics from Adams County Memorial Hospital assisted at the scene.