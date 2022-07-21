Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a home blaze that left five children and an adult shaken, but uninjured early today.
Someone at the house reported a clothes dryer fire was spreading to the rest of the southeast side residence, 4402 Avondale, officials said.
Crews arrived at 1:08 a.m. and found smoke coming from the front of the house. Those inside safely escaped before firefighters arrived.
A small blaze on the first floor of the home was under control in less than 10 minutes.