Three adults and two children escaped a fire early Monday at their mobile home on the city’s north side, city firefighters said.
A firefighter who suffered a medical issue unrelated to the fire was treated at the scene, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.
Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Country Forest Drive, between Ludwig and Washington Center roads, shortly before 4 a.m. and found fire consuming the front of the home. They controlled the blaze within 20 minutes of arrival; the home sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.
The home had no working smoke detectors, the fire department said. A resident stated he had purchased new smoke detectors but had not installed them.
Fort Wayne police, the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, Northern Indiana Public Service Co., American Electric Power and Neighborhood Code Enforcement assisted.