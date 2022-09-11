A man was in a hospital with life-threatening stab wounds Sunday, one of five stabbing victims, police said.
The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the area of Bass and Hillegas roads about 2:40 a.m. Sunday on the report that two injured men were on the side of the road.
Officers found two men suffering from stab wounds at that location on the city's west side, not far from the University of Saint Francis campus.
The victims were taken to a hospital, where one was found to be in life-threatening condition and the other was determined to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.
Police learned that two other men and one woman with stab wounds had been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle or vehicles. Their injuries were determined at the time to be non-life-threatening.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the stabbings to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free P3 Tips app.
The incident remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police and the Allen County prosecutor's office.