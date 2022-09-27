Five people are being questioned in a Tuesday afternoon shooting at Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue, Fort Wayne police said.
No one was injured, and no charges have yet been filed, city police said in a statement.
Police said an officer with the Gang & Violent Crime Unit witnessed an adult man shooting into a moving occupied vehicle about 1:30 p.m. The officer detained the man, recovering two handguns.
The officer’s backup stopped the vehicle and detained its four occupants, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation by city police and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.