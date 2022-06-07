Five vehicles were destroyed in a fire at a northside home Tuesday afternoon.
Fort Wayne firefighters responded to a call about 1:30 p.m. of a house fire at 11113 Cabriolet Run that started in the garage. When firefighters arrived, the three-car garage with two cars inside was engulfed in flames, and three cars in the driveway were also on fire, a news release said.
One person, who self evacuated, was home at the time of the fire, the release said. No one was injured.
The five vehicles were totaled.
The fire was contained to the garage and attic of the home, the release said. The garage had moderate fire, smoke and water damage after the fire was extinguished about 30 minutes after firefighters arrived.